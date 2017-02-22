Prescott Valley changes police building plans

When interviewing architects for their plans on expanding the Prescott Valley Police Department building last year, one of the things the department liked about the chosen company, Stroh Architecture, Inc, was they brought different options that hadn’t been thought of before, said PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell, stating those options made good sense when they did think about them.

“What they presented was if we were going to go up on the second floor … it would be about 12,000 square feet but there would be a huge cost in tearing everything off the roof. Plus, there’s four air conditioning units up there that would have to get relocated,” he said. “During that part of the construction and pretty much for the entire part of the construction, we would be without air conditioning in that back area.”

Another concern was while all of the construction was going on, safety codes stipulate nobody can work below it and as such, the department would have to vacate the area for the duration of the project, Jarrell said.

However, for the same amount of money and possibly a little less, Stroh Architecture Inc. proposed an additional building right next door to the PVPD main building, he said. About eight to 10 feet out from the building, it’ll be a 12,000-square-foot, two-story building with a walkway where the family violence unit is now, Jarrell said. He noted the first floor will be a briefing and emergency operations center combination next to a 1,800- to 1,900-square-foot training room and the second floor will have a fitness center and all the locker rooms.

“It still archives that we want. It’s a single-use type of thing,” he said, commenting that when officers come into work, they’ll go over to the new building, head to the locker room and work out before going to briefing and not having to go back to that building for the rest of the day. “It’s going to be a lot better for us because we won’t have to vacate the whole building while they’re building it.”

After the new building is completed, the planned remodels in the main building can take place, such as tearing out the old locker room and gym to create offices, Jarrell said. As a whole, it will be a lot more efficient, he said.

The hope is to break ground shortly after July 1 and will most likely be a nine-month project, Jarrell said.

The matter was discussed at the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, Feb. 17, where Doug Stroh, of Stroh Architecture Inc. said this design was much more economical and it keeps the same uniqueness that the town’s other two buildings express. It’s also designed for observation and lets officers observe events from the building, he said.

“There’s a lot of really neat aspects about it,” Stroh said.