Birth Announcements: Week of Feb. 26, 2017

Adriel Bernardo Felix Beltran-Vidana, a 6 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rhianna Justine Vidana and Angel Bernardo Beltran of Prescott Valley.

Grady Alika Bruhn, a 7 lb., 6 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Katherine and Alex Bruhn of Dewey.

Layla Valentina Garcia, a 7 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mariana and Ernesto Garcia of Prescott Valley.

Selah Rebekah Garza, a 6 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Desiree and Ismael Garza Jr. of Prescott Valley.

Leo Christian Gomez, a 5 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erikia Brumund and Erick Gomez of Prescott Valley.

Tzeitel Mae Lacaze, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alyssa and Michael Lacaze of Prescott.

Isabell Valentina Lozano Martinez,, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Vianey Martinez Berzunza and Jose Lozano Gaitan of Prescott Valley.

Eli Salvador Guerrero, a 9 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alma and Oscar Guerrero of Prescott Valley. NO PHOTO

Travis Landon Dominguez Hernandez, an 8 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sara Hernandez of Prescott Valley. NO PHOTO

Sophia Noelle Matz Shepherd, a 7 lb., 2 oz., girl, was born Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stacy Shepherd of Prescott Valley. NO PHOTO

Levi William Rush and Dylan Lee Rush, both 5 lb., 4 oz., boys, were born Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Michelle and Silas Rush of Prescott. NO PHOTO

Brooklynn Rose Williams, an 8 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Haylee Umbower of Prescott Valley. NO PHOTO