The Northern Arizona University (NAU) Office of Alumni Engagement is having an alumni meeting, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

More than 2,400 Lumberjack alumni reside in the Prescott area. All alumni are invited to attend and reconnect with other alumni in an effort to create a strong Prescott Alumni Chapter to serve as the gateway to NAU.