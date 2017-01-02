Photos: 2017’s first baby arrives

Karlie Chapman and Cameron Scott pose with Madison May Scott at Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East.

Photo by Jason Wheeler.

Karlie Chapman and Cameron Scott pose with Madison May Scott at Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East.

By Jason Wheeler, For The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    The first baby born in the new year in the greater Prescott area took its time arriving, hospital staff said Sunday.

    Madison May Scott, a 6-pound, 3-ounce, girl was born at 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East to Karlie Chapman and Cameron Scott.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ