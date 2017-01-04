85% of county residents prefer cremation

Cremations are more popular in Yavapai County than in the state of Arizona and the United States as a whole, said Heritage Memory Mortuary Funeral Director and Embalmer Clent Walker, noting the rate in Yavapai County is at 85 percent, compared to the 73 percent cremation rate in the state.

The Cremation Association of North America states the national rate is currently at 48 percent as of 2015 and are estimating the rate to climb to 55 percent by 2025, he said. This is after an 18 percent rise in the last decade, Walker said.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory Owner and Funeral Director R. Todd Noecker said those numbers are a little lower, citing about 43 percent nationally and 66 percent for the state of Arizona. They are trending upward with a definite increase by 2020, Noecker said.

One of the biggest factors in deciding what to do with a loved one who has passed is cost, Walker said. There are a lot of people whose parents in their 70s and 80s and are conscious about spending a lot of money for a burial, he said, mentioning an average burial ranges from $7-8,000 for the funeral home and from $10-13,000 for the cemetery. It all depends on options, Noecker said remarking a cremation can be just as expensive as a burial and a burial can be just as inexpensive as a cremation. It behooves the family to look around and find out their options, he said.

The second factor is whether or not the deceased is from the area and there are a number of people in Yavapai County who are not, Walker said.

“Me, myself, I’m from back east. A lot of people here are from California. Lately we’ve been sending a lot of people back to their home states,” he said. “A lot of people don’t really have a lot of family here, so they want their cremated remains sent back to wherever they’re from.”

Yet another factor is a decline in the Baby Boomers and Generation Xers following religious trends, Noecker said. They are more into celebrations of life and doing things more uniquely, he said.

A number of people also mention not wanting to take up space in a cemetery, Walker said, stating it’s more from the younger generation. The notion of cemeteries running out of space is a wives’ tale, Noecker said.

“Cemeteries are being built all the time,” he said. “There are many different options for placement in cemeteries: mausoleum, above ground entombment, burial below ground, niches for cremated remains above ground and, of course, in ground burial for cremated remains as well. Many options for families.”

Whenever people think of cremation, what comes to mind is direct disposition without services or ceremony, where the cremation takes place and the remains are given back to the family, Walker said. However, some families opt to have a full traditional service followed by cremation, he said.

“We allow as much time for cremation as we do for burial. When a family comes in and says we want to talk about cremation, our job is to educate the family of their choices,” he said, commenting that some want a full memorial service and wish to see their loved one first. “Some people want to have a full Catholic mass or some Jewish families want to have the Chevra Kadisha was the body before cremation takes place. There’s a lot of different options there.”

A simple cremation without services can take 45 minutes to two hours and most families opt to pre-arrange everything in advance, Walker said. If it’s prefunded, a family can walk in the door and 20 minutes later, all the documents are signed, he said.