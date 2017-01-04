Cooking with Diane: Mozzarella Chicken Bake

This Mozzarella chicken is delicious with baked sweet potatoes and a crisp green salad. It is a simple recipe to make, with ingredients that most people already have in their kitchen.

Mozzarella Chicken Bake

1 package of chicken tenders

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic (minced)

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 cups marinara sauce

2 tablespoons dry basil

1 8-ounce package Mozzarella (shredded)

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

Spread olive oil in an 8-inch by 8-inch pan. Sprinkle minced garlic and pepper flakes over the bottom of the pan. Then place the chicken tenders in the pan, and pour marinara sauce over the chicken. Then sprinkle have of each of the cheeses over the chicken, spread the Panko bread crumbs over the cheeses, the put on remaining cheeses.

Bake in at 350 degree oven for 40 minutes until chicken is done.