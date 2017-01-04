Dewey-Humboldt Council approves new bulletin board

With a large percentage of Dewey-Humboldt residents living in the blue hills frequenting the Acme Water well, placing a bulletin board in the area would give them plenty of opportunities to keep abreast of what’s going on in Dewey-Humboldt, said Town Councilmember Victoria Wendt.

Wendt’s comment came during the Tuesday, Dec. 20 Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Meeting, starting off a discussion on whether or not to purchase and install a bulletin board near Acme Water Wholesale. It was a notion that Town Councilmember Amy Timmons believed to be a good idea.

“People do congregate there quite often,” she said.

Wendt said she wasn’t asking for the bulletin board to be a replacement for any of the mandated postings sites for town council agendas and minutes, nor one that was extremely large. However, when people are filling their trailers full of water, they want to do so and get home safely with them, she said. If there is a bulletin board in the area with information regarding Friends of the Library, Firewise or any other community events, they won’t help but be able to see it, Wendt said.

The town’s right-of-way goes in that area right up to the fence, said Town Councilmember Jack Hamilton, adding that if the town couldn’t get permission from Acme Water Wholesale to put the bulletin board on the fence, then a box could go on the road in the right-of-way.

Such a bulletin board would cost about $500 to purchase and install, said Town Manager Yvonne Kimball.

Wendt said the bulletin board will greatly increase town communication with the residents in the area.

“We were so successful with just a simple little thing put on the fence and they were able to see it where they might miss it in a community box somewhere else,” she said. “It’s right there in front of them and I think it’s well worth the time and the money to do this for our residents up there.”

Council unanimously approved putting in the community events bulletin board.