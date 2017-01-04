Editorial: Why we believe what we believe

It wasn’t until after graduating from college that I noticed my favorite authors all had something in common. I can be a bit slow like that. My favorites are Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, and Edward Abbey, three men who saw problems in society and felt the need to write about it, tackling big issues but doing so with humor.

For Twain it was slavery while Dickens focused on poverty and child labor. Arizona’s own (OK, born in Pennsylvania, but we’re claiming him anyway) Abbey was passionate about protecting the environment, especially the desert.

One of my favorite quotes is from Twain:

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” (The Innocents Abroad/Roughing It)

My first 27 years was spent in Arizona, where I loved living and had no desire to leave. But, stuck at a part-time job that looked like it could be part-time for another decade, I moved to California, then Alaska, then back to California, then Kentucky (where I worked in Ohio), then Texas, then Washington, D.C., then finally Baltimore.

That long journey took 27 years. Now I’m back in Arizona, and my worldview has changed. You think you Arizonans love your guns, well I’d say they love them more in Alaska, they just don’t feel the need to talk about it as often.

I’ve lived in conservative and Republican strongholds, such as Alaska, Texas and Kentucky. And I’ve lived in liberal and Democratic enclaves, such as California, D.C. and Maryland.

It has forced me to challenge my way of thinking more than once, seeing liberal policies that I supported fail and conservative policies that I opposed succeed. I’ve also seen it the other way around.

Social scientists say that people who travel more and experience more tend to be liberals. Folks who live in the same area that they grew up, however, tend to be conservatives. I’m sure there are plenty of exceptions, but it made me wonder about the values that we cling to so passionately.

Do we get them from our parents, our place of worship, or the friends who we engage with on a regular basis? Most likely it’s a combination of all the above.

My parents were Democrats primarily because my father was a union man. Back in my youth, I was a young Republican. Now, my father is much more likely to vote Republican and I’m much more likely to vote Green Party, thinking Democrats are way too conservative for my taste.

I have lived in an African-American neighborhood where there were times I’d go grocery shopping and I was the only white person in the store. I’ve worked with people of all races, and religions, including Muslims and Sikh.

Twain was right, it’s hard to see people as being different when you’ve worked closely with them, or lived next to them. You discover that we all essentially want the same things, and we’re struggling to find it and be happy.

It’s really hard to view a group of people as outsiders just because they have a different skin tone or worship a different religion when you actually spend time with them.

It makes it easier for me to live in an area where most people don’t share my political views, because I can still view them as basically the same folks who lived in the other neighborhoods I have called home.

There are great people in all neighborhoods, people who serve their nation or community and who give back to help others. And, yes, there are some bad people in all neighborhoods.

This new year will bring its own set of challenges, and one of them is that there are people who still seek to divide us. I hope we will rise to that challenge and reject that way of thinking.

All Americans should travel more, to see neighborhoods that are different from their own, cultures that may seem foreign, and religions they know little about.

I think I’m a better man for my travels, and it certainly has made me much more understanding of those who have different beliefs than I hold. And it’s a lot more fun than ‘vegetating in one little corner of the earth.’

— Ken Sain

Ken Sain is the associate editor of the Prescott

Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review. Email him at ksain@prescottaz.com.