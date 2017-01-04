HUSD Student of the week, Jan. 4, 2017

Steven

Steven Foran is a model Liberty Traditional student who helps his classmates, encourages those around him and looks for ways to help his teachers. He has received multiple “Eagle Spirit Shout outs” because of his consistent demonstration of good character. Steven has taken it upon himself to help the class utilize the laptops. He consistently assists Mrs. Beilfuss with setting up the computer cart in the classroom, organizes the computers and also puts everything away after the project is complete. Steven enjoys being a friend to the students in his class and takes the time to offer support to those who are struggling- regardless the topic or concept. He is liked by everyone in the class because he is very respectful toward others and helps his classmates be successful. Steven loves being the computer guy and has really grown into this as a leadership role.