Letter: Resolutions

Editor:

I read with interest the resolutions offered by Prescott Valley residents in the Dec. 28 issue of the Tribune. All were great ideas that deserve some attention by our community.

The subject of job creation by manufacturing entities is of little interest in a community that attracts more and more retirees. As a retiree, I notice many areas that lack support, but manufacturing needs more than a local market and the means of distribution are limited here.

Restaurants abound in this area. To limit any search to just P.V. is not doing justice to our surrounding communities. Not to say that we lack great places to eat, but to suggest looking beyond the 69 corridor. Excellent opportunities for diverse dining menus are there. The pallet will be satisfied with some tasty and budget friendly offerings.

As to law enforcement, our police department does quite well. It is we the public who choose to speed and run red lights. Each of which contribute to the accident rate dramatically. Perhaps the drivers need to rethink their mission. Posted speeds are there for observing. Giving the right-of-way to those who seem to be in such a hurry will allow them to be noticed and cited for their efforts. There is little we can do as individuals except to set an example for our own selves.

Glen Gustafson

Prescott Valley