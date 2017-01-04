Obituary: Madeline Arroyo

Madeline Arroyo of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. Madeline was born on Aug. 5, 1953, in Patterson, California.

Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Rosary is at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Condolences may be sent to www.ruffnerwakelin.com.