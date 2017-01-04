One man’s rant: If it looks like a duck ...

When I started writing this column a little more than three years ago, my primary focus was to poke fun at my fellow citizens and myself for the frequently illogical ways in which we live. I’ve had plenty of material. But I soon discovered that we humans weren’t the only ones guilty of miscalculations from time to time. That’s why I wrote about the seahorse and the unlikely fact that male seahorses give birth.

With today’s column, I offer yet another example of nature flying wildly off the tracks as in the case of the duck-billed platypus. The Latin name for this animal is Ornithorhynchus anatinus. I have no idea how to pronounce these two words but I couldn’t wait to use them in print. The duck-billed platypus is a semiaquatic mammal. It is not, however, related to Olympic Champion Michael Phelps who is also semiaquatic according to my research. Despite its unsavory characteristics and unpronounceable adjectives, I’m not worried about running into a platypus since they hang out in Australia and Tasmania, more than a few miles from here.

The duck-billed platypus has been described as an “egg-laying, duck-billed, beaver-tailed, otter-footed mammal.” It looks like a mall shopper who walked through an anatomy parts store backwards and blindfolded. Honestly, who approved this animal at the design stage?

So maybe the platypus isn’t a 100 percent mammal. The standard definition of a mammal seems to work well with most species of beings. A mammal has hair or fur, nourishes its young with milk and gives live birth instead of laying eggs. I don’t understand why the platypus can’t play by the same rules as do the rest of us. The platypus has fur and gives milk to its babies, but it is a monotreme (a word neither you nor I will ever see again) because it is a mammal that lays eggs instead of giving birth. I’m sure you can understand my distress here.

The eye sight of the normal adult platypus is limited but it can’t wear glasses since it has no external ears. It doesn’t really need to see well, though, since its long, leathery bill contains electro-receptors that detect the electric fields of its prey. Apparently, the platypus enjoys a sushi diet consisting of crayfish, shrimp, snails, tadpoles, small fish and worms. Oh, yeah, pass the tartar sauce!

I recently wrote of national symbols and the fact that some 15 countries feature the eagle as its official bird. Well, the platypus is the national symbol of New South Wales. Who else would want such a collection of mismatched body parts on its flag? I’ll admit that the United States eagle is bald and has the occasional flea, but unlike the male platypus, it doesn’t have hollow, horny spurs on its hind feet that can deliver a venomous puncture.

In case you’re wondering, you can adopt a platypus from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), a global environmental conservation organization which has a nifty acronym except that it’s sometimes mistaken for the World Wrestling Federation. Anyway, for an investment of $55 you get an 18-inch long plush platypus, a photo (I assume of the individual you’re adopting), an official certificate of adoption, a species card and a gift bag. For the record, the WWF also adopts out three-toed sloths, blue-footed boobies and Tasmanian devils.

That’s about all the news there is in platypus world, Pedro.

To comment on this column or to discuss your own pet fetish, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.