People & Places: Keeping fit in a community

Katie Kasten said she hated the gym and it wasn’t for her as she needed someone to guide and inspire her to be at her best. At the gym, there was too much free time and instead of working out, she would just sit there and think about what she would do for the next hour or hour and a half. However, in any yoga class she’s ever taken, she was instructed as to what to do.

“It’s super motivating to be in a class full of other people that are reaching for the same goal as you,” she said. “That’s what I found is the best in a group fitness class. I really feel like there’s a sense of community here. That’s what we’ve tried to create.”

Kasten is the former general manager of Vinyasa Fit Hot Yoga Studio, 6947 E. Second St. It’s the only hot yoga studio in Northern Arizona to have a radiant heating system, she said, stating others use an aerated heating system that just blows air on people. On the other hand, radiant heat radiates from the ceiling and acts like heat from the sun, detoxifying a person’s body a little bit more, she said. Further, it helps prevent injuries and gets circulation going, which is helpful in colder months, Kasten said.

Newer to the yoga industry, Cayla Cahill said she’s only been involved with the practice for about a year and has taken over as general manager. Cahill said she initially came to Vinyasa Fit Hot Yoga Studio as a client and then was approached to become the general manager, noting she was looking forward to getting to know the clients and branching out as an individual.

When it comes to working out in a gym, a person tends to rely on themselves and their own body, but with yoga, they have to look within themselves, Cahill said.

“It can be very emotional, very spiritual,” she said, adding that when looking into yoga for the first time, she was a bit stressed out in her general life. “I looked to yoga to destress, detoxify. It was just me time. I wanted time to not be a friend, a wife, time to figure out who I was and what I wanted. When I would come to class, it was very personable for me.”

The amount of time it takes a person to adapt to yoga and figure themselves out with the practice can be fairly quick or take some time, Cahill said, noting those coming into the practice should be mindful of their own body and make sure they are utilizing their strengths in their muscles and breathing.

A person can come to yoga at any fitness level, whether they’re the most fit person in the world or just starting out, Kasten said.

“Whether or not you’re doing the class completely or you’re literally laying there, which is actually a yoga pose … you can stay there laying in your yoga class for an hour and you’re still doing yoga,” she said, stating half the battle is showing up and not being discouraged. “It truly is a day to day practice. You’re going to feel better some days and worse in others. As long as you’re mindful that it’s a process, you’re more likely to succeed.”