Prescott Valley births, Jan. 4, 2017

Harper Noelle Bishop, an 8 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Trisha Woffard and Broc Bishop of Prescott Valley.

Leonard Giles Bosick, a 9 lb., boy, was born Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Adrianne Summer Cooke and Levi Giles Bosick of Prescott Valley.

Christian Stanley Cottrell, a 9 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mary Cottrell of Dewey.

Sebastian Jesus Galaz-Valencia, a 6 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ruth Araceli Galaz-Valencia of Prescott Valley.

Kinsley Opal Hale, a 7 lb. 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara Brooks and Kevin Hale of Prescott Valley.

Alexander Velasco, a 6 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Erika Avitia Villalobos and Eduardo Velasco of Prescott Valley.

Teagan Mikelynn Scotia Walls, a 7 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Jamie Ashlyn and Michael Scott Walls of Prescott Valley.

Owen Matthew Wederski, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kayla Greseth and Joshua Wederski of Prescott Valley.

Rorik Isaiah Wilson, a 8 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Marina Wilson and Colton McKeever of Prescott Valley.

Jayden Joslynn Wolf, an 8 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at YRMC to Cassandra Alexandra Silber and Daniel David Nathaniel Wolf of Prescott Valley.