Prescott Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Non-injury accident, Lakeshore Drive
Criminal damage, Bronco Lane
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Loos Drive
Non-injury accident, Coyote Spring Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Manley Drive
Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive
Stolen vehicle, Viewpoint Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Nace Lane
Narcotics, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Centre Court
Theft, Civic Circle
Burglary, Santa Fe Loop Road
Burglary, Manley Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Trespass, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive
Injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Long Look Drive
Criminal damage, Victor Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Assault, Pav Way
Burglary, Norman Road
Open door/window, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattlemen Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive
Non-injury accident, Morningstar Drive
Disorderly, Paradise Found Trail
Injury accident, Highway 89A
Theft, Cord Drive
Theft, Pinto Drive
