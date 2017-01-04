Prescott Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

  • Originally Published: January 4, 2017 5:23 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Non-injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

    Criminal damage, Bronco Lane

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Loos Drive

    Non-injury accident, Coyote Spring Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Manley Drive

    Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Stolen vehicle, Viewpoint Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Nace Lane

    Narcotics, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Centre Court

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Santa Fe Loop Road

    Burglary, Manley Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Trespass, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Long Look Drive

    Criminal damage, Victor Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Assault, Pav Way

    Burglary, Norman Road

    Open door/window, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattlemen Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

    Non-injury accident, Morningstar Drive

    Disorderly, Paradise Found Trail

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Theft, Cord Drive

    Theft, Pinto Drive

