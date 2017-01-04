Prescott Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Non-injury accident, Lakeshore Drive

Criminal damage, Bronco Lane

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Loos Drive

Non-injury accident, Coyote Spring Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Manley Drive

Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

Stolen vehicle, Viewpoint Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Nace Lane

Narcotics, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Centre Court

Theft, Civic Circle

Burglary, Santa Fe Loop Road

Burglary, Manley Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

Trespass, Civic Circle

Disorderly, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Theft, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

Injury accident, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Long Look Drive

Criminal damage, Victor Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Assault, Pav Way

Burglary, Norman Road

Open door/window, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattlemen Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

Non-injury accident, Morningstar Drive

Disorderly, Paradise Found Trail

Injury accident, Highway 89A

Theft, Cord Drive

Theft, Pinto Drive