PV Library to teach residents how to live in the moment

While she’s been practicing meditation since the early 1990s, Prescott Insight Meditation’s Carol Cook said she’s been using it in her work since 2000, first utilizing it as a therapist and teaching it following training with a meditation seminar in California.

Cook teaches meditation weekly in Prescott and is set to lead monthly insight meditation workshops at the Prescott Valley Public Library starting Friday, Jan. 13. The closest thing the library has done to meditation has been yoga, said Librarian Jennifer Kim. The idea to take the leap to meditation came from a patron who had been told by her sister that the practice was helping with her health, Kim said. The workshops will be in the Crystal Room from 1 to 2 p.m.

“I think meditation’s really important. It kind of seems like it’s become a bigger thing recently,” Kim said. “Or I’ve become more aware of it.”

Insight meditation, also known as mindfulness meditation, comes from an old Indian word that means seeing clearly, Cook said, stating it’s all about training the mind to respond and not to react. Rather than trying to leave the mind, which is the point of transcendental meditation, it’s working to stay in the moment, she said.

The workshop will focus on training the mind to stay present with what’s going on and though participants will be sitting in the workshop, the idea is to use it in their lives, Cook said, noting the unfortunate events of life and it’s what a person does with those events that count.

“What we’re trying to do with it is train our mind to not make what happens worse. We do that by worrying, feeling guilty,” she said, using herself as an example, adding when her kids would visit and then head home, she would spend the whole day worrying and feeling sad. “Now what I do is I feel sad, I feel it in my body, but I’m not using my frontal cortex to make it into more than it is because the only thing that happened is they left. The only thing that happened is the car was traveling. The ideal thing is if something happens that’s not pleasant … we want to notice where we feel it in our body and breathe into that and allow it to pass without making it worse.”

In utilizing this type of meditation, it trains the mind to let go of conditioned habits that keep us unhappy or from enjoying something joyful, Cook said, commenting that it also helps a person become more compassionate.

People can often get lost in life, Kim said. In doing so, they focus on stress and don’t appreciate the moment, which is unhealthy, she said.

“I think that people kind of get lost in their own chaotic schedules and they just don’t have time to be mindful of where they’re at and appreciate the moment of being alive, breathing,” Kim said. “Just giving yourself that dedicated time to not be stressed out, to not be thinking about work stress, life stress, I just think that’s really important for your health.”

While what she teaches comes out of the Buddhist tradition, one does not have to be a Buddhist to practice insight meditation, Cook said, adding she may practice the teachings of Buddha, but does not consider herself a Buddhist.