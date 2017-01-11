Driving in PV: A lot of stops, not so much go

Chris Pikula said he moved to the area about six months ago and one thing he’s noticed in particular is the timing of the traffic lights on Highway 69.

“You get caught literally at every light,” he said, noting he lives in Prescott and usually takes Highway 89 instead of Highway 69. “I try to avoid it if I can help it.”

Resident and Realtor Valerie Stringer said the timing of the traffic lights could be a little better and stated the biggest problem is people not driving the speed limit.

It all depends on the traffic volume, said Cordes Junction resident and Yavapai County Shrine Club Co-Chair Chuck Leon.

“I’ve had occasion where I seem to stop at every light,” he said. “On the other hand, I’ve gone straight through.”

There are two methods the Arizona Department of Transportation uses to time traffic lights, said Northwest District Engineer Alvin Stump. One is a detection system used on individual signals. Those trigger when the light changes and there is a minimum and maximum time for the side streets, meaning if only one car’s coming, it’s going to be a short cycle and it will be a longer cycle if there’s more traffic, he said.

However, on roads with higher traffic, such as Highway 69, the traffic lights are times with cameras or infrared detectors, Stump said.

Coupled with the timing is coordinating them, he said.

“It’s basically, have alignment so they’re all connected so we can synchronize them. There’s a lot of advantages to that,” Stump said. “Obviously you’re trying to take a large platoon of traffic and ideally keep it moving all the way through town. The challenge you have is, especially there in Prescott Valley, you have varying demands at the intersections.”

One example Stump gave is Glassford Hill Road. Other intersections may have heavy traffic, but Glassford Hill Road has a higher traffic volume so the trick is to balance all of that, he said. That level of demand at an intersection affects the ability to keep the platoon of traffic moving, he said.

Further, the amount of traffic Highway 69 sees per day is in the range of about 45,000 or more, Stump said, commenting that it’s at capacity for a four lane roadway at peak times. This affects the optimization if people are travelling at the speed limit and if they’re driving below or over the limit, they’ll catch more red lights, he said.

Sometimes, one car can be turning in the designated turn lane while there is a backlog of cars waiting to go straight through, a notion Leon said was a problem. This is why more transportation divisions in communities are looking at roundabouts, Stump said. With a roundabout all the legs are moving at the same time as opposed to seeing how many are moving at a traffic signal, he said, mentioning a turning car can stop traffic for about 18 seconds.

There haven’t been any discussions for putting a roundabout on Highway 69, but the first step would be to look at the math and volume, Stump said.

“I think about any intersection, a roundabout would work,” he said. “It’s just you would have to look at the cost.”