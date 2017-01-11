HUSD Student of the week, Jan. 11, 2017

Joshua

This week’s nominee from the Humboldt Unified School District Bright Futures Preschool is Joshua Horstman. Joshua is a 4-year-old student at Bright Futures Preschool and he is in Ms. Maggie’s classroom. Ms. Maggie commented that Joshua is: “a wonderful and friendly student. He greets teachers and peers with a smile and is very welcoming and warm! Joshua’s positive attitude and demeanor are infectious within the classroom setting — he can always make his friends smile and is always eager to learn new things and try new activities! Joshua knows many of his letters and numbers, as well as shapes and colors! He loves music and dancing and is a true joy to have in class! Joshua’s beautiful transition into preschool deserves to be honored and recognized!”