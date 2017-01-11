HUSD Student of the week, Jan. 11, 2017

Joshua
This week’s nominee from the Humboldt Unified School District Bright Futures Preschool is Joshua Horstman. Joshua is a 4-year-old student at Bright Futures Preschool and he is in Ms. Maggie’s classroom. Ms. Maggie commented that Joshua is: “a wonderful and friendly student. He greets teachers and peers with a smile and is very welcoming and warm! Joshua’s positive attitude and demeanor are infectious within the classroom setting — he can always make his friends smile and is always eager to learn new things and try new activities! Joshua knows many of his letters and numbers, as well as shapes and colors! He loves music and dancing and is a true joy to have in class! Joshua’s beautiful transition into preschool deserves to be honored and recognized!”
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.