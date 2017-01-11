People & Places: Studio finds the secret to life: More clay

Growing up as an artist, Dani Fisher said she went to art school, has a therapy degree and for the past 22 years, she’s been teaching pottery or doing clay therapy in one way or the other. A decade ago, she met Stephane Leon who was working at Franklin Phonetic School, Fisher said.

“We’re kind of the same kindred spirit, into art and nurturing and all that stuff,” she said, noting she moved away to Pennsylvania and recently returned. “When I came home, we became business partners.”

Fisher and Leon opened Clayote Art Studio at the end of August last year and while she has 22 years of knowing what works and what doesn’t work, every town is different when it comes to art, Fisher said. Before the market crashed 10 years ago there were a lot of retired people with families coming in and the town was starting to get a little more artsy, Fisher said, adding the economy may have dropped, but the artistic community in Prescott Valley is starting to blossom again.



Clayote Art studio is the community’s gallery and studio, where artists from the community can display and sell their art, Fisher said, mentioning they sell artwork ranging from $5 to $12,000. One such artist is Rainbow Westlon, an artist from Dewey-Humboldt.

“We’re the first person she trusted with her art,” Fisher said. “We have everybody else’s stuff here and part of our mission is to inspire and treat everybody else’s artwork like it’s our own. We won’t make any art for anybody else when we assist them and help them do things. We want them all to know no matter what age or ability or economic income you have, that you’re capable of doing this but we … take care of the art in processing as if it’s our own art.”

Fisher and Leon also do after school clay classes, Leon said. They’re signed up with a few different schools and after school lets out, they bring clay, materials and pottery wheels to work with kids who sign up for a six-week course, she said. It’s one class per week and the kids come in, make clay projects and then the two of them bring them back to the studio, fire them, then go back to the schools so the kids can glaze them and they fire the projects again, Leon said. It’s called Mud Puppies and is offered at Humboldt Elementary School, American Heritage Academy, Coyote Springs Elementary School and Del Rio Elementary School.

Clayote Art Studio also offers a weekly Wheel & Wine class, where participants can learn how to turn a pot on the pottery wheel while enjoying some wine, as well as an open mic night on Thursdays, paint parties, birthday parties and lessons for whoever wants to learn how to paint or make pottery.

There is joy in having a space and the ability to come in even when not busy and work on artwork, Fisher said. Clayote Art Studio has been called the clubhouse, she said, calling it a subtle way for people to relax.

Looking ahead to the future, Fisher and Leon said they would like to expand the studio to have more outdoor facilities.

“Ideally, we’d like a space that can be a gallery and an art studio and an event space and have … nice patio space,” Leon said. “Chill out, music, tables, who knows?”