Prescott Valley Police report: Jan. 11, 2017

  • Originally Published: January 11, 2017 5:32 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Theft, Marden Lane

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ranger Road

    Criminal damage, Volcano Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Mobile Circle East

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Theft, Robert Road

    Burglary, Viewpoint Drive

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Theft, La Paz Street

    Theft, Tonto Way

    Disorderly, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattletrack Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Prescott Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Summit View Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Long Mesa Drive

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Yavapai Road

    Criminal damage, Wakefield Drive

    Robbery, Mobile Circle West

    Burglary, Bumblebee Drive

    Disorderly, Valley Road

    Harassment, Highway 69

    Theft, Robert Road

    Vicious dog, Union Drive

    Arson, Nace Lane

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ