PV Council narrows its search for new member

When she moved to Prescott Valley 10 years ago for an opportunity to run the transportation planning organization in the region, Jodi Rooney said she got to know a lot of the staff in the region as well as the council members and learn about the politics and the issues facing the town.

“We have a lot of growth and my strength is transportation. As we look forward, that’s going to be something I bring to the table,” she said. “I look at the general plan … I like the strategies that we have in the general plan. That’s going to take people who work together. We have really good leadership here on the council. I would like to be a part of that as a team player.”

Out of 11 candidates presenting themselves before the Prescott Valley Town Council at the work study session on Thursday, Jan. 6, Rooney is one of four finalists to advance in the search to fill the vacant seat left open by former Councilmember Stephen Marshall’s departure. The other finalists are Linda Cortright, Don Packard and Gary Roberts.

Marshall resigned on Nov. 3, saying he was fed up with the dysfunction of the body. The council is expected to choose his successor at this week’s meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“It was like every Thursday, I dreaded coming to this place because I was never listened to,” Marshall said. “I was always pushed off because I was the younger guy.”

Marshall was often a lone voice of dissent on the council.

The council is looking for somebody who is cooperative but also understanding of how the town operates and the council works, said Councilmember Marty Grossman following the meeting.

“You can’t bring your own prejudices to the job. You have to be able to see things from both sides and make the decision as to what’s best for the town,” Grossman said. “That’s what we need in a new council person, someone that’s going to be able to make the right decision that might not necessarily be their own opinion, but it’s going to be what’s best for the community.”

Having lived in Prescott Valley since 2004, Packard said he’s watched it grow and would like the opportunity to help the town continue its positive direction, believing he has the attributes to be a part of the process in its becoming more important in regional development and cooperation.

From his 25 years of supervisory experience in the armed forces and a phone company technician as well as six years as a congressional liaison, Packard said he is a good listener and a team player, noting his qualities of dependability, accountability, integrity, transparency, openness and ability to focus on desired end results and use innovative methods to reach those goals would make him an effective councilmember.

Cortright said her 25 year history of volunteerism, community outreach and public service has given her a good foundation for being able to serve on the town council, stating it’s in her DNA. Those years have given her an understanding of what is involved in working on something like a board or a commission, she said.

“You have to have the ability to set aside personal perceptions and what you believe is the right methodology when it’s contradicted by the facts and the timing of the situation,” Cortright said. “You have to be able to see the bigger picture.”

Every decision is going to impact all the town departments as well as the town residents, she said. Further, Cortright said she understands not one person can know everything and commented a councilmember should have the ability to reach out and get information to educate themselves better on issues being addressed.

His time serving on the state legislature in Nevada helped him realize there’s more than one opinion, Roberts said.

“I’ve been appointed to a lot of committees,” he said, stating some of which include the Prescott Valley Planning & Zoning Commission economic development committee for the state of Michigan. “I’m familiar with government.”

Roberts said he believes in three principles that would help him serve the town. Those principles are establishing policies and programs for effectively servicing the town, approval of an annual financial plan and budget, and providing all ordinances, rules and regulations for the welfare of the town, he said.