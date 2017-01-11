PV Headlines in Brief: Week of Jan. 11, 2017

PV Holds another budget open house

The Town of Prescott Valley is hosting one of four open houses to discuss its future budget formulation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan 18 at the StoneRidge Golf Clubhouse.

All residents are welcome to attend and have a say on how the budget which governs future expenditures for operations and capital projects is spent.

Staff from each town department will be on hand to answer questions and receive input.

Setting budget goals

The Prescott Valley Town Council and staff are having their second budget retreat from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan 20 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

There is no cost to attend and the retreat is open to the public.

Insight Meditation workshop at library

The first Insight Meditation Workshop will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan 13 at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Held in the Crystal Room, the workshop will be hosted by Carol Cook who will teach active practice of moment-to-moment mindfulness.

The workshop is set to be every second Friday of the month.

This week in BMHS Sports

Bradshaw Mountain High School has a few games this week.

Boys basketball will be at Coconino High School at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan 13 and as well as at Flagstaff High School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.

Girls basketball takes on Coconino High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 13 as well as at Flagstaff High School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.

Boys soccer will be at Lee Williams High School at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12 and at Mingus Mountain High School at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17. They take on Mohave High School at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19 at Bradshaw Mountain High School.



Girls soccer takes on Lee Williams High School at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan 12 at Bradshaw Mountain High School and Mingus Mountain High School at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17 also at Bradshaw Mountain High School. They will be at Mohave High School at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan 19.

The wrestling team has a meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12 at Bradshaw Mountain High School and will be at the Doc Wright Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Jan 13-14. They will be at Camp Verde High School at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 18.

Skate around at PV Event Center

Open Skating continues at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Wednesday, 11 and 18 run from 3 to 5 p.m. and are Jersey Themed.

Thursday, Jan 12 runs from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 15 runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is Rock ‘n’ Skate themed

Sunday, Jan 16 runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Basketball at PV Event Center

The Northern Arizona Suns take on Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m. Friday Jan 6 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Standard Tickets are $28 for sideline center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and Military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $11 for sideline corner and $8 for endzones.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are a few meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 11 in the church behind the museum.

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Town Hall Council Chambers

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.