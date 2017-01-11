Cooking with Diane: Smoked Sausage and Veggies

The combination of smoked sausage with the corn and green beans creates a wonderful healthy dish for your family to enjoy. Maybe even picky eaters who don’t like veggies will enjoy this one.

Smoked Sausage and Veggies

3 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 pound smoked sausage

1 package frozen corn

1 cup green pepper (chopped)

2 cups fresh green beans (cut in 1-inch pieces)

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon Accent

¼ cup vegetable broth

Melt butter in deep skillet, cook green beans and broth



Until beans are semi soft. Add onion, peppers, and meat, cook about 5 minutes. Then add corn and cook until corn is tender, season with garlic and onion powders, seasoned salt accent, and pepper. Serve hot.