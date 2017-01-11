Town takes first steps toward improving Sunset Lane

Local residents have been long asking for urbanization improvements on Sunset Lane, a two-lane road between Prescott East Highway and Pine View Drive, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis. It’s a winding road with lots of pedestrian accidents and increased traffic towards the town, he said, noting the project started with an intergovernmental agreement with Yavapai County in October.

“We’ve seen a great increase on traffic there on Sunset Lane,” he said, mentioning County Supervisor Jack Smith has been championing the project for a couple of years at this point. “It’s come to the point we’ve sent it out for design.”

The Public Works Department received seven bids from professional engineering firms, Davis said, presenting a professional design services agreement with Lyon Engineering at the Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, Jan. 5. The firm estimated the project would take $599,992 to design.

It’s a complicated and challenging design due to the existing drainage and storm water management problems in the area, Davis said. There’s also only 50 feet of right-of-way to work with, he said.

“We’re basically going to use up all the right-of-way,” he said, stating the project will include three lanes, a better sidewalk and utility improvement. “There’s going to be 6 inches on each side when we get done with improvements.”

The goal was to make sure there are sidewalks on both sides to facilitate pedestrian traffic, including some wheelchair traffic, as well as facilitating turns in the area, Smith said, citing a large amount of vehicular issues in the vicinity.

“One running off the roadway into a yard, I’ve seen a gentleman that was on a motor scooter, an elderly gentleman was in the ditch. The fire department had to go and get him and take him to the hospital and he still travels that roadway at least twice a week,” he said.

The prior intergovernmental agreement for the project makes sense as stopping improvements at the county line won’t make traffic and pedestrian activity cease.

The project will take about a year to design as it involves working closely with other utility companies to see what their current or future services may be as well as public meetings held to make sure everything is addressed the way the public wants, Davis said. Following the design, the project is estimated to be completed in July 2018, will cost $6 million, paid for by flood control dollars and development impact fees, and will involve 4,500 feet of road, he said.

Councilmember Mary Mallory said she appreciated all the work put into the project thus far, adding the road does get a lot of traffic with cars and pedestrians.

“Definitely the sooner the better,” she said.