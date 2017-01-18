Another 132 lots approved for Granville expansion

The final development plan for the second unit of the northwest phase of Granville is kind of a milestone, said Prescott Valley Community Development Director Richard Parker at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12. Development has moved into the second unit with 132 proposed lots on 65 acres, Parker said.

“The developer has elected now to bring the plat forward,” he said. “This is two-thirds of the Granville project coming to you in the platted format.”

Granville was approved in 1999 and though there was a downturn in development during what’s come to be referred to as the Great Recession during 2007 and 2008, development is going strong right now, Parker said. There are only another 1,110 lots left to plat and those who want to live in Granville should buy their lot soon, he said.

The developer has been mindful of hitting the density number allocated for water in the project, Parker said. It all goes back to the community as the water is returned to the aquifer due to the council’s recharge efforts, he said. As such, the additional water supply in the community will grow as intended by the General Plan 2025, Parker said.

It’s nice to see development in Granville going further as a lot of the developments were brought to the council around the same time, said Councilmember Michael Whiting.

“All these master planned communities had come to us in the ’90s and I think there’s some consideration whether or not how fast they grow and I think this is a good example of how it takes time to build out these various developments, he said. “It’s something that does play a big part in our community in terms of bringing new residents and hopefully building new businesses.”

Granville was originally slated as a 10-year build, Parker said, commenting he’s pleased to see development moving on it once more.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she had an email from a citizen concerned about the building of homes and the town running out of water. Nye called it a fallacy and said Prescott Valley has a strong water portfolio.

“We actually find ways to add to it,” she said, bringing up Parker’s statements of recharging back into the aquifer. “It’s 100 years assured, so when someone says to you ‘why are you building, we’re going to run out of water,’ you reassure them that that’s not the case.”

Mayor Harvey Skoog added to Nye’s comment and said Prescott Valley is in good shape, bringing up that new homes cannot infringe upon another home’s water supply.

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved authorizing Skoog to sign Resolution 1984, adopting and approving the Final Development Plan for Granville Unit 10A.