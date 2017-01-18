Editorial: These colors shouldn't need a permit

Chino Valley Town Councilmember Lon Turner’s look said more than his words. He had just asked Ruth Mayday, the town’s director of development services, if he would need a permit to fly his American flag if Council passed the revised signage ordinances she brought before them.

She told him, yes, he would. When the lawyer confirmed that would be the case, Turner said nothing (though Mayor Darryl Croft and fellow member Annie Lane were quick to express their objections).

The proposed ordinance would allow any resident to fly any flag so long as it is not larger than 3-by-5 feet, which is the usual size. Turner’s flag, which he has been flying for years, is 10-by-6 feet. That is why he would need a permit, Mayday said.

No one in Town Hall seemed happy at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting that anyone would need a permit to fly the United States flag. Council delayed, yet again, passing the signage ordinances because of it.

The problem is the same one that Prescott Valley officials faced when discussing yard sale signs and decided to cite any resident who puts one up on public property: The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Reed v. Gilbert. It tells municipalities that they cannot consider content when making their signage ordinances, because that would be a violation of free speech.

The ruling means town councils must treat all signs the same, either allow all, or allow none. Therefore, in the laws they write, they must treat the American flag the same as they would a hate sign targeting minorities or a person’s religion.

They are barred by the Reed ruling from looking at the content of the sign.

No one appreciates free speech more than journalists, but watching municipalities deal with the ramifications of the Reed decision is painful.

Cleary, further consideration in needed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Not all content is created equal, and requiring a permit to fly this nation’s flag is silly. Mayday and her staff have betting things to spend time their time on than trying to figure out a way around the Reed ruling.

Hopefully, a court challenge will emerge and the Court can offer some guidance that makes sense.

