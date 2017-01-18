Pawn shops offer the good, the strange and the quirky

It’s been about a year since Brian Phillips said he walked into one of the pawn shops in Prescott and though he didn’t see anything quirky or unusual, he did say he noticed a difference between the items in a thrift store and what’s found in pawn shops.

Likewise, Ashlyn Tabar and Sage Plummer said the last time they went into a pawn shop was also a year ago, though they visited one near Phoenix. That shop did have some unique items for sale.

“They had a huge beanie baby collection,” she said. “A lot of antique jewelry and stuff like that.”

Tom Weisenburger and his wife Petrina have owned Arizona Pawn on Miller Valley Road in Prescott for about six years, the former said, noting he’s been in the business for around 22 years.

There are more than a few noteworthy items that come through his doors and no day is like the next, Weisenburger said. Items he’s seen include a bionic leg that allows someone to run with a nine-foot stride, old Prescott parking meters, an original cordless iron, the change counter from the old Senator Drive In and theater chairs from the Elks Theatre.

“They refurbished and went to a new style,” he said. “These still have the names of the people who were renting them at the time on the backs of them.”

In the time before owning the store in Prescott, Weisenburger said he got one of those eyepieces with a camera on it that goes in the wall so a person can look at the wires. This was when the technology was in its infancy and it didn’t have a digital screen like they do now, he said, stating it had a battery, a fiber-optic cable and a scope.

Weisenburger also mentioned the 1942 Rickenbacker Lap Steel guitar he had made out of Bakelite. It plays perfectly, he said, with Petrina commenting everything about the instrument is original from the strings to the slide.

Petrina said she likes the stories that will sometimes come with the pieces. Talking to people and getting to know them helps in knowing whether or not the item is legitimate, she said.

“I got to feel them out to make sure it’s theirs, anybody’ll sign on the dotted line,” she said, adding the Rickenbacker guitar came from an old man selling everything he had. “His wife of 62 years had just passed away and he was heartbroken … I could just tell he’s going to his brothers, he’s selling everything off so the kids don’t have to deal with any of that stuff, because death is ugly, and I think it’s just a sweet, sweet little love story.”

The man also had a Gibson guitar as well and said it had been through two world wars, Weisenburger said.

Back when he had cable, Phillips said he watched “Pawn Stars.” Tabar said she likes it and Plummer said it’s not his first choice, but he enjoys it as well.

Shows like “Pawn Stars” and “Hardcore Pawn” have helped bring up the perceptions concerning the overall atmosphere of pawn shops, Weisenburger said.

“Pawn shops have always been seen as dark, seedy places. I think they’ve opened it up for that aspect,” he said. “Other than that, some of the stuff that they’re getting is so staged.”