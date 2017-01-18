Olijah Sally leads Bradshaw Mountain to 13th place at Doc Wright

WINSLOW — Bradshaw Mountain High’s wrestling team finished 13th out of 38 teams at the annual Doc Wright Invitational this past Saturday, Jan. 14, at Winslow High School.

Chino Valley took 14th.

Individually for the Bears, 182-pounder Olijah Sally was the runner-up in his weight class with a 4-1 record (42-4 overall on the season). Jacob Kidd at 220 pounds claimed third place with a 5-1 record (45-2).

“We had six wrestlers advance to day two of this tough, inter-state tournament,” Bradshaw coach Brad Grauberger said. “This Top 15 finish is one of the highest finishes [for our program] in recent years.”

Sally lost 8-3 in the finals in a rematch with Blue Ridge’s Adam Henderson, a No. 1-ranked wrestler and a high school All-American.

Kidd’s weight class featured the four No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of Arizona’s four divisions, as well as a top-ranked wrestler from New Mexico. Two No. 2-ranked grapplers in the state also competed. Kidd defeated two of the No. 1-rated wrestlers.

Individually for the Cougars, freshman Keller Rock at 145 pounds placed second, losing to a two-time state champion from New Mexico in the finals.

Senior Austin Ehlert at 120 nabbed sixth.



“We actually looked really good, even though we only had two placers,” Chino coach Allen Foster said.

J.C. Mortensen (132 pounds), Kyle Lund (138) and Wade Payne (106) were all one match away from placing, Foster added.

Next up, Bradshaw Mountain will compete at the Camp Verde Multiple at Camp Verde H.S. today, Jan. 18. Wrestling begins at 2 p.m. Chino Valley will not grapple again until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, when it plays host to the Quad-City Championships.

