Only three D-H residents applied for water grants

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council appropriated $10,000 in its Fiscal Year 2016-17 Budget for a grant program providing individual awards of up to $100 for property owners to reimburse for water quality improvement measures they have invested in, said Community Planner and Code Officer Steven Brown.

“The grant application required the applicants to make a direct connection between measures taken and improvement in water quality,” he said. “There were three applicants who sought out grants.”

The first applicant spent $225.16 to install point of use arsenic filters in a kitchen, three bathrooms, utility sink and refrigerator, the second spent $2,127 to install an arsenic filtration system to the whole house and the third spent $549.95 to install an under-sink filter for drinking water, Brown said.

Councilmember Jack Hamilton said he was confused as to why the matter was coming back to the council, noting the money should be awarded until it’s gone.

“Run it until the new budget, until the money’s used up,” he said. “We want the people in town to use this money to improve their water system.”

Initially, the thought was there would be overwhelming response for the program and more applications than the town had money for, said Town Manager Yvonne Kimball, also reminding the council the grant didn’t have stringent requirements because it was council’s goal to do something to give back to the community.

It hasn’t been taken far enough, said Councilmember Victoria Wendt, stating many residents are still not aware of the grant.

“I think we need to make sure it gets plenty of publicity not only through our newsletter, but through our community event boxes so that the town residents are actually aware of it,” she said. “You could have something as simple as a Brita water system attached and be able to apply for the grant. Something that simple, I don’t think the town residents are aware it’s out there.”

When the program gets more publicity and it’s found there are more applicants than the town has money for, it should be awarded on a first come, first serve basis, Hamilton said.

“If we find out we have more demand out there than what we have, then next year, we’ll put it in the budget to extend it for next year,” he said.