PV Council appoints Rooney as its newest member

Ever since the age of 12, Jodi Rooney said she’s had a desire to potentially serve in local government in some capacity. The seed may have been planted at a young age, but it didn’t burst forth until a certain time, she said, calling now the right time.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Rooney was appointed by the Prescott Valley Town Council to fill the seat left open by former councilmember Stephen Marshall’s resignation. Marshall resigned on Thursday, Nov. 3, citing dysfunction within the council.

Rooney said she’s worked in government multiple years and understands there are rhythms to government and that politics is how things get done, how agreements work and how things like the budget and personnel work as well.

“Part of my gifted area is administration. I work well in this arena and certainly I don’t know everything about everything. I’m going to have a lot I’m going to have to learn, but I’m humbly appreciative of the opportunity to be here and to come forward,” she said. “We had great candidates that came forward for this particular position. That tells me wonderful things in the future, not only from where we’ve come, but where we’re headed in the town.”

Rooney said she’s going to bring what she has to the Town Council, including her strength in transportation, having run the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization as an administrator along with almost seven years working for the Arizona Department of Transportation, and her time as a commissioner on the arts and culture commission.

There are some opportunities for the arts in Prescott Valley, such as a large event for the community in the summertime, she said. Further, Rooney said she is interested in housing, noting she sees the high rental rates.

“We need to be able to have a varied spectrum of what the rents are. It’s something I need to take a look at a little bit closer and analyzing. I think there’s some opportunities to provide potentially maybe some housing … At the end of the day, we want to be able to have a community that serves all of our population,” she said, stating she’s been a landlord for more than 30 years. “Having worked in that arena, I understand the dynamics of it and just what it takes to be able to help provide housing that does help the needs of the community.”

Serving on the Town Council won’t be an easy job, Rooney said, drawing from her experience as an administrator for the transportation planning organization, mentioning there will be times not everyone will agree on something and she might be in that mix. However, there is the realization that the town has good leadership and when she brings forward an idea with justification behind it made from informed decisions and good research, people will take a look at it, she said.

Good government takes different personalities and different levels of experience to come together, which is something she brings, Rooney said.

“By putting something out there, even though we may not all agree, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In my experience with government, presently and in my teams and in higher level management experience, we use healthy conflict,” she said. “That means we talk in a civil manner and I believe in civil discourse. In fact, I’ve attended an Arizona town hall on civil discourse. That’s part of the health of coming to the best solutions: put everything on the table.”

There’s more than one side to the story and a person has to listen to different perspectives, but how that’s done is important, Rooney said, adding a person can disagree, but do so in a respectful manner.

Rooney said she hopes to make a positive difference and be a team player with the council to ensure Prescott Valley continues going the direction it needs to go.

Rooney takes the oath of office and begins serving on Thursday, Jan. 26.