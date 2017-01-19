Obituary: Jefferson David Crooms, a.k.a. J.D.

Jefferson David Crooms, aka; J.D., Jeff, Daddy Crooms, Dad and Grandpa was called home December 14, 2016. He was born January 7, 1925, in Panold County, Texas; he was 24 days from his 92nd birthday. He leaves behind: His wife of 25 years Lola; of Sun City, Arizona. Three daughters, Shirley Ann (Crooms) Leithead of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Mary May (Crooms) Hosmer of Sun City, Arizona, and Harriet Eileen (Crooms) Freeman of Washington State; two sons, Frank David Crooms of Milaca, Minnesota, Jaydee Williams Crooms of Washington State; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in passing by his wife of 44 years Gwynneth Eileen (Sheppard) Crooms. They were married in Wickenburg, Arizona, on October 10, 1945; his brothers made him push her down main street in a wheelbarrow with a just married sign on it.

He lived and/or worked in; Buckeye, Arizona, Herlong, California, Boulder City, Nevada, Pittman, Nevada, Henderson, Nevada, Prescott Valley, Arizona, Washington State, Sun City West, Arizona and Sun City, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.