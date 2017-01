Juan Jose Arellano Sr, age 61, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on Jan. 15, 2017. Juan was born on Dec. 25, 1955, in Tijuana Mexico.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Lifepointe Church.

Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley handled all arrangements.