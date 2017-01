Layne Reed, age 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away January 1, 2017 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Layne was born September 14, 1931 in Belton, Texas. Service 1:00pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott. Condolences may be sent to www.ruffnerwakelin.com.