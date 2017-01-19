Obituary: Madeline Arroyo

Madeline Arroyo of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 25, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona. Madeline was born on August 5, 1953 in Patterson, California. Visitation from 9-10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Rosary is at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Condolences may be sent to www.ruffnerwakelin.com.