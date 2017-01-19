Prescott Valley births, Jan. 11, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 11, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

Birth announcements in the Jan. 11, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

  • Originally Published: January 19, 2017 10:05 p.m.

    • Daphne Ceceilia Britton, a 6 lbs., 12 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Vasquez and Lido Britton of Prescott Valley.

    Kinsley Opal Hale, a 7 lbs., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara Brooks and Kevin Hale of Prescott Valley.

    Maverick Levi Hemmah, a 6 lbs., 15 oz., boy, was born Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Pamela Sue Fullerton and Raymond Scotrt Hemmah of Mayer.

    Brooklynn Grace Ingrahm, a 5 lbs., 12 oz., girl, was born Monday, December 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaylynn and Reno Ingrahm of Mayer.

    More like this story




    MOST READ