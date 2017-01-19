Prescott Valley births, Jan. 11, 2017

Daphne Ceceilia Britton, a 6 lbs., 12 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Vasquez and Lido Britton of Prescott Valley.

Kinsley Opal Hale, a 7 lbs., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara Brooks and Kevin Hale of Prescott Valley.

Maverick Levi Hemmah, a 6 lbs., 15 oz., boy, was born Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Yavapai Regional to Pamela Sue Fullerton and Raymond Scotrt Hemmah of Mayer.

Brooklynn Grace Ingrahm, a 5 lbs., 12 oz., girl, was born Monday, December 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaylynn and Reno Ingrahm of Mayer.