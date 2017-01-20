Panhandler chokes, robs 88-year-old man

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Police and Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in the robbery of an 88-year-old man on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

About 8:30 a.m., the victim was at the Circle K store in the 6100 block of Highway 69, when the suspect asked for gas money, D’Evelyn said.

He handed over $10 willingly, but the suspect was apparently able to see that he had a good deal more cash in his wallet, D’Evelyn said, and asked for more.

The victim said no, and left down Copper Hill Drive, using his walker.

Shortly after that, the suspect came up from behind the victim, knocked him down, and put him in a chokehold. He stole the wallet, containing about $500 cash and the victim’s ID, D’Evelyn said.

The suspect was last seen headed toward the Culver’s restaurant.

The suspect is a white man, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, thin, about 170 pounds and appears to have brown hair. At the time of the robbery, he wore a black quilted coat, black beanie hat, and a black shirt with a white VW logo on it. He had black straight-leg pants and black Adidas running shoes with white stripes.

Deputies learned he is either partially or completely deaf.

D’Evelyn asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or make an anonymous tip to the Yavapai Silent Witness hotline, 800-932-3232, which could make the caller eligible for a cash reward.