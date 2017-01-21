Prescott Valley man found guilty of child sex charges

CAMP VERDE – Steven E. Tracey, on trial in a child-sex case, was found guilty of five counts on Friday, Jan. 20.

Tracey, 43, of Prescott Valley, was convicted of two counts of attempted molestation of a child, continuous sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, and furnishing harmful items to a minor.

The case against Tracey alleged sexual conduct with two girls, 9 and 10 years old, between June 2011 and June 2014.

Police said they had interviewed the two girls, one of whom said Tracey had once “rubbed” her in an inappropriate place. The other, they said, described “multiple,” more severe, incidents over a three-year period.

A brother told police he had heard the girl in the shower with Tracey as well.

A search warrant turned up additional evidence the girl had described to police, videos of other people involved in sex acts, which police said Tracey had shown the younger victim, and internet searches on Tracey’s smartphone that were of topics involving child sex.

The sentencing range for Tracey’s charges was unavailable at press time.