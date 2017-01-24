Panhandler captured who allegedly choked, robbed 88-year-old

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Acting on a tip, police converged on the Baja Fresh restaurant in the 3000 block of N. Glassford Hill Road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and arrested Taylor Jonathon Williams, who was wanted in last week’s robbery of an 88-year-old man, Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn confirmed Tuesday night.

About 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the victim was at the Circle K store in the 6100 block of Highway 69, when Williams asked him for gas money, D’Evelyn said.

The victim handed over $10 willingly, but Williams was apparently able to see that he had a good deal more cash in his wallet, D’Evelyn said, and asked for more.

The victim said no, and left down Copper Hill Drive, using his walker.

Shortly after that, Williams, a 44-year-old deaf transient from Prescott Valley, came up from behind the victim, knocked him down, and put him in a chokehold. Williams stole the wallet, containing about $500 cash and the victim’s ID, D’Evelyn said.

Williams got away, but police have been looking for him since that day.

The tip police received reportedly said that Williams was waiting at the Baja Fresh for his mother to arrive and give him a ride home.

When officers went inside, Williams was there, and he was arrested without incident.

“Tell YCSO we’ve got him gift wrapped for them,” one officer radioed to dispatchers.

Follow Scott Orr on Twitter @AZNewsguy. Call him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2038, or 928-642-7705.