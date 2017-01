Prescott Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017

Natallie Rose Chamberlain, a 6 lbs., 9 oz., girl, was born Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mariah and Luis Chamberlain of Mayer.

Clyde Allen Conkel, an 8 lbs., 4 oz., boy, was born Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Valerie Hernandez and Rex Conkel of Prescott Valley.

Callie Jo Lehman, a 6 lbs., 9 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tamra Hawthorne and Paul Lehman of Prescott Valley.

Madeline Anne Smith, a 6 lbs., 9 oz., girl, was born Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelly and Patrick Smith of Prescott Valley.

Finnian Adair Yancey, an 8 lbs., 1 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mallory and Zane Yancey of Mayer.