School delays Tuesday, Jan, 24

School Delay & Closure Information
Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Chino Valley Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Mayer Unified School District: Awaiting report
Mountain Institute JTED: Morning classes CANCELED
Yavapai College: 2-hour delay
Yavapai College Athletics: Awaiting report
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay
Northern Arizona University: Campus opens at 10 am
Prescott College: 2-hour delay
Acorn Montessori: 2-hour delay
Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley: 2-hour delay
Christian Academy of Prescott: 2-hour delay
Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Kestrel High School: 2-hour delay
La Tierra Community School: 2-hour delay
Mingus Springs Charter School: 2-hour delay
Mountain Oak Charter School: 2-hour delay
Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay
PACE Academy: Awaiting report
Parkview Middle School: 2-hour delay
Paulden Community Charter School: 2-hour delay
Prescott BASIS: 2-hour delay
PV Charter School: 2-hour delay
Primavera School: CLOSED
Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay
Skyview School: 2-hour delay
Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay
Trinity Christian School: 2-hour delay
Willow Creek Charter School: 2-hour delay
AAEC: Early College High Schools: 2-hour delay
Yavapai County High School, Aspire High School, and Transition High School: Awaiting report
Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email sorr@prescottaz.com.
