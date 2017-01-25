HUSD board approves full-day Head Start

Five years is a long time to enter into a lease agreement, said Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board Member Paul Leon at the Governing Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“An awful long time if something goes wrong and I don’t expect anything to,” he said. “It just seems like a long time.”

Leon’s comments came during discussion regarding a grant the Northern Arizona Council of Governments recently received for a full day Head Start preschool program. The organization contacted HUSD in the hopes of using a room above the Bright Futures Preschool at the administration campus, said Director of Special Services Stephanie Rowe, noting they loved it and were looking to approve a lease agreement for five years that would end on Dec. 31, 2022. They have had similar lease agreements with other school districts, she said.

The district looked at a couple of different agreements NACOG has with Cottonwood and Sedona, said Superintendent Dan Streeter.

“I think the five years is a valid point,” he said, stating there is potential for expansion of the Head Start program as well as HUSD’s preschool program. “I do think a five-year commitment from Head Start is advantageous for the district if there’s a potential of expanding our program as well.”

Leon did say the program is a good idea and commented that the kids are already there and can go downstairs following their time in the program.

The HUSD Governing Board was unanimously in favor of the full-day Head Start program. This is NACOG’s first full-day program and it will be continuing the other two half-day programs, Rowe said.