HUSD Student of the week, Jan. 25, 2017

Silas

Lake Valley Elementary would like to nominate Silas McGinnis, 6th grade student, for our student of the week. Silas did amazingly well during the quarter.

He has worked hard to improve his behavior and make positive choices that not only impact him, but his peers and his community.

For example, Silas has started a fundraiser to raise money to support endangered animals in Madagascar.

He currently has raised $30 and is looking for more donations to support his cause.

Silas has also been working on his academics. He has seen a great improvement in his grades and is currently on honor roll.

His teachers and principal are all so proud of Silas and his accomplishments this quarter!

Lake Valley is lucky to call Silas McGinnis a Lake Valley Cub!