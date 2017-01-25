MATForce holds fun walk at Mortimer Farms

This year has been the first time MATForce has done the “Stand With Me, Be Drug Free” program, said Executive Director Merilee Fowler, noting that the last day of the week will have a One Mile Fun Walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Mortimer Farms.

“The walk is something we decided would be a great finale for the event,” Fowler said, adding just as the organization is planning on doing the program on an annual basis, the walk is planned to be yearly as well.

“Stand With Me, Be Drug Free” as a weeklong program came out of Director of Juvenile Probation Scott Mayberry’s idea to have a message in the community that a majority of people do not abuse drugs and celebrating being in the majority, Fowler said. The fun walk as a finale arose through brainstorming, she added.

The event won’t just include the walk though, Fowler said. There will be quite a few things for people to do as a family, including several children’s activities, face painting, a photo booth at no charge, Mortimer Farms is providing breads and the fire department will have a presence as well, she said.

Road One South will be providing music, too, Fowler said.

The walk itself starts at 10:30 a.m. and the route is scheduled to be a big square going up to the cornfields, she said.

“It’s the one mile,” Fowler said. “It’s not going to be too strenuous, people can do it at their own pace.”

The fun walk presents an opportunity for people to have fun as a family as well as parents telling their kids to celebrate being drug-free, Fowler said. However, just because it’s a family fun walk doesn’t mean only families can participate, she said, commenting anyone in the community can come and join.