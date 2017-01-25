Prep Hoops: Bradshaw Mountain girls earn road win over rival Mingus

COTTONWOOD — After a slow first quarter and a close second, Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball pulled away in the second half to beat Mingus Union 37-20.

The ninth-ranked Bears (12-8) won their third game in a row and finished a sweep of the regular season series with the Marauders with the road win.

Bradshaw Mountain beat Mingus Union 52-49 at home on Dec. 16.

On Tuesday night, Bradshaw Mountain held Mingus Union scoreless in the first quarter but only scored four points themselves.

“We’re happy, we knew Mingus was going to be tough, we only beat them by three last time,” said Bradshaw head coach Rick Haltom. “It was kind of an ugly first half, but the girls kept playing and when they keep playing and playing for the full 32 minutes, we’re a pretty good team.”

Haltom said the difference in the second half was when they deployed their half court trap.

After Bradshaw Mountain built up a 7-2 lead, Mingus rallied to take a 12-9 lead.

However, Bears senior point guard Elah Alvis recorded back-to-back steals and lay ups to give Bradshaw Mountain the lead and they wouldn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game.

“She’s a great player, probably one of the better point guards,” Haltom said. “That was a big lift for us, we were kinda dull at that time and getting those easy lay ups kinda sparked our defense a little bit.”

After leading 15-12 at the half, the Bears went on an 11-3 run in the third quarter to pull away

Alvis led all scorers with 11 points and seniors Brianna Showman had seven and Haley Young scored six for the Bears.

After scoring four points in the first quarter, Bradshaw Mountain scored 11 in each of the last three frames.