PV makes improving well house a priority

While Prescott Valley Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth said he believes the Lake Valley Well House has been around for at least 18 years, Mayor Harvey Skoog said it’s been around for much longer than that.

“It was there years before that,” he said, noting it’s “been there for at least 40 years.”

Wadsworth’s and Skoog’s comments came during the Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, Jan 19, where the council was discussing improvements to the Lake Valley Well House, which serves Lynx Lake Estates and Castle Canyon Mesa, according to Wadsworth.

The well house is one of two sources of water to the area, he said, stating the other is the booster station located at the tank farm. The Lake Valley Well House has a capacity of 250 gallons per minute and since the town grew up around it after it was initially constructed, it has to pump through other pressure zones to get where it needs to go, Wadsworth said.

There is a building on site, but the equipment is in front of the building, Wadsworth said. This includes the well head itself, the valve and the control valves.

“That’s mainly a problem for us in the wintertime,” he said, mentioning utilities workers wrap it with insulation and put heat tape on it, but it still freezes. “We’ll get a pipe break because of that. We want to put a house over the top of it, keep it warm and then we won’t have to worry about winter operation.”

The building will stay where it is and be extended, though the roof of the old part of the building will be replaced so the whole thing matches and looks like one building, Wadsworth said.

There were two bid proposals for the project, the lowest of which came from Lejas Corporation for $35,363, he said.

The Prescott Valley Town Council will vote on the matter at the Thursday, Jan. 26, Town Council Meeting.