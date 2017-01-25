Prescott Valley Police report, Jan. 25, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Theft, Marden Lane
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ranger Road
Criminal damage, Volcano Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Mobile Circle East
Burglary, Civic Circle
Theft, Robert Road
Burglary, Viewpoint Drive
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Assault, Civic Circle
Theft, La Paz Street
Theft, Tonto Way
Disorderly, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattletrack Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Summit View Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Burglary, Long Mesa Drive
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Yavapai Road
Criminal damage, Wakefield Drive
Robbery, Mobile Circle West
Burglary, Bumblebee Drive
Disorderly, Valley Road
Harassment, Highway 69
Theft, Robert Road
Vicious dog, Union Drive
Arson, Nace Lane
