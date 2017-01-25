Prescott Valley Police report, Jan. 25, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Theft, Marden Lane

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ranger Road

Criminal damage, Volcano Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Mobile Circle East

Burglary, Civic Circle

Theft, Robert Road

Burglary, Viewpoint Drive

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Assault, Civic Circle

Theft, La Paz Street

Theft, Tonto Way

Disorderly, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Cattletrack Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Criminal damage, Summit View Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Burglary, Long Mesa Drive

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Yavapai Road

Criminal damage, Wakefield Drive

Robbery, Mobile Circle West

Burglary, Bumblebee Drive

Disorderly, Valley Road

Harassment, Highway 69

Theft, Robert Road

Vicious dog, Union Drive

Arson, Nace Lane