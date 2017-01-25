The pressures of massage therapy

Robert Morris, massage therapist and owner of Spirit & Body Massage in Prescott Valley, said he graduated from ASIS Massage School in Prescott in December of 2015, calling the six-month course intensive and enjoyable. There were classes all day for instruction and clinics in the evening for the practical side of massage therapy, he said.

“The first part of your day is spent doing your science part of the curriculum. You would learn about anatomy … the second part is on the modality,” he said, noting he was instructed in various massage technique such as Swedish, muscular and trigger point. “Then at the end of the day, you would have a chance to practice what you have learned.”

With all the intensity and all that goes into learning how to be a massage therapist, there is never a dull moment as a massage therapist, Morris said. When he first started, he knew anatomical basics, but now, he knows how to help someone that’s in pain free up a muscle or make them feel better, he said. In the six months of the course, he spent about 740 hours practicing as that’s what it takes to be licensed in the state of Arizona, Morris said.

Similarly, Cindy Holt of Holt Holistic Healing said she had about 1,000 hours of training when going from being a registered nurse to a massage therapist nearly 20 years ago. Back then, in California, she didn’t need to have a massage license, Holt said. Since she already had a license to touch as a registered nurse, she was able to open a business as long as it didn’t use the word “massage,” which is how Holt Holistic Healing was born as a title, she said.

“When I came here, I was kind of glad they had licensing,” Holt said, bringing up the various fees cities in California would require when practicing massage therapy. “I’m licensed with the city, but I’m also licensed with the Arizona Massage Therapy Association.”

Getting licensed as a massage therapist was the difficult part and licensing the business was easy, Morris said, stating he went to the Civic Center to fill out a few sheets of paper and provided his licensed massage number, he said. What’s hard about the business is the marketing aspect and having an internet presence, Morris said.

Morris said he loves massage therapy as well as making a difference in people’s lives where he can take someone who comes in and help them leave either pain free or in a lot less pain. He works on the mind and body, Morris said.

“My business is called Spirit & Body, we today as a society have gotten so far away from touch. The first thing we need when we’re born is our mother’s touch and we have to have that touch,” he said. “I feel that touch is a healing process for so many people. My touch, I can heal their body and I can touch their spirit and I can touch their soul. They can leave here relaxed and pain-free.”