PV residents speak out on budget

The four budget open house meetings have shown there seems to be a healthy interest by Prescott Valley residents in how the town is spending its money, said Town Manager Larry Tarkowski at the fourth of four open houses on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“The people that have come have gotten a fair level of confidence by talking very directly to the department heads to see what the plans are and see what they’re doing with the money,” he said, noting they’re asking good questions regarding such things as police response times and how utility billing is accomplished. “People are talking very directly to the people that run these various departments and that’s been useful.”

Merle Castile said he was speaking with Prescott Valley Police Department Chief Bryan Jarrell concerning crosswalks and people speeding while crossing the street, stating he’d like it put in the budget to mark crosswalks better.

Quailwood had three crosswalks that disappeared after the town repaved in the neighborhood, Castile said. When someone’s coming up the road, he usually has to run across because that person is usually speeding, Castile said.

“That’s not right. I’m in a crosswalk and … as long as there’s a road on this side and goes over to here, it’s a crosswalk,” he said. “That is a law, they have to slow down.”

Crosswalks do make intersections safer, especially ones that are marked and signed properly, Jarrell said, adding that the best one’s he’s seen flash and tell drivers they have to yield to people in the crosswalk. Without those markings and proper signage, it becomes an issue where it’s non-enforceable, he said.

Jarrell also mentioned comments he received concerning speedbumps to deter speeders and said they pose a problem to first responders as they would have to slow down to go over them.

“The only long-term solutions to any traffic problem is engineering and construction design,” Jarrell said.

Castile had an issue with the repaving in Quailwood as well, calling it a waste of money because the town repaved a street where there is still construction going on with construction vehicles coming and going.

Debbie Winter said she brought up a similar comment to Public Works Director Norm Davis.

It was her biggest concern due to the possibility of the construction vehicles tearing up the work, Winter said.

Davis’ response was if the streets aren’t chip sealed, then the damage can get even worse and damage the underlayment, Winter said, mentioning she was told the town felt it was worth doing the chip seal on schedule whether the construction as done or not.

“It makes sense only if we were going to postpone it a year because all the houses are going to be built up by then on that block, then it doesn’t make any sense to chip seal it this coming year,” she said. “I don’t understand why it would make that much difference to delay it one year. Some of the streets that they’re looking at are not built up all the way yet.”

Winter said Davis also told her it’s cost-effective to do a whole area. As such, it feels like six in one hand, a half dozen in the other, she said.

The town has an investment in paving and it’s reasonable every five years to want to perform maintenance, Davis said, commenting he doesn’t want to leave a road not maintained because of construction.

“Construction trucks need to drive on the roads,” he said, remarking that construction trucks aren’t much different than any rubber-tired vehicle. “I wouldn’t say they really tear up the streets.”

The four budget open houses saw a quintupled amount of participation in comparison to the one open house at the civic center in previous years, Tarkowski said. It’s gratifying to see people coming out and having the interaction, he said.