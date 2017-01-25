Wednesday's school delays, closures

School Delay & Closure Information
Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Chino Valley Unified School District: CANCELED
Mayer Unified School District: Awaiting report
Mountain Institute JTED: Morning classes canceled
Yavapai College: 2-hour delay
Yavapai College Athletics: Awaiting report
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay
Northern Arizona University: Awaiting report
Prescott College: Awaiting report
Acorn Montessori:2-hour delay
Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley: 2-hour delay
Christian Academy of Prescott: 2-hour delay
Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Kestrel High School: Awaiting report
La Tierra Community School: 2-hour delay
Mingus Springs Charter School: CANCELED
Mountain Oak Charter School: 2-hour delay
Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay
PACE Academy: Awaiting report
Parkview Middle School: 2-hour delay
Paulden Community Charter School: CANCELED
Prescott BASIS: 2-hour delay
PV Charter School: 2-hour delay
Primavera School: 2-hour delay
Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay
Skyview School:2-hour delay
Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay
Trinity Christian School: 2-hour delay
Willow Creek Charter School:2-hour delay
Yavapai County High School, Aspire High School, and Transition High School: CANCELED
AAEC: Early College High Schools: 2-hour delay
Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email sorr@prescottaz.com.
