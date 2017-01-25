Wednesday's school delays, closures

School Delay & Closure Information

Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay



Chino Valley Unified School District: CANCELED



Mayer Unified School District: Awaiting report

Mountain Institute JTED: Morning classes canceled

Yavapai College: 2-hour delay



Yavapai College Athletics: Awaiting report

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay

Northern Arizona University: Awaiting report



Prescott College: Awaiting report

Acorn Montessori:2-hour delay



Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley: 2-hour delay



Christian Academy of Prescott: 2-hour delay



Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay



Kestrel High School: Awaiting report



La Tierra Community School: 2-hour delay

Mingus Springs Charter School: CANCELED

Mountain Oak Charter School: 2-hour delay

Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay

PACE Academy: Awaiting report



Parkview Middle School: 2-hour delay

Paulden Community Charter School: CANCELED

Prescott BASIS: 2-hour delay

PV Charter School: 2-hour delay

Primavera School: 2-hour delay



Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay

Skyview School:2-hour delay

Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay



Trinity Christian School: 2-hour delay

Willow Creek Charter School:2-hour delay

Yavapai County High School, Aspire High School, and Transition High School: CANCELED



AAEC: Early College High Schools: 2-hour delay



