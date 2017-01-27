Good places to go canyoneering

Some canyons are so narrow, you can barely squeeze through some sections, such as in Buckskin Gulch just over the state line in Utah.

Others have ponds stretching from one side of the canyon to the other, forcing the hiker to wade or swim in order to continue making downstream progress.

Still others involve boulder hopping, navigating extensive log jams, or even technical skills such as rappelling. Variety is the spice of life and that couldn’t be more true than with hiking these linear oases in Arizona and across the Southwest.

Fortunately, Yavapai County offers some fine examples of canyoneering, so you need not travel far to find either a challenging or refreshing canyon hike.

Where to begin? I have found the book, Canyoneering Arizona, revised edition, by Tyler Williams to be a good source of ideas and practical information to better understand what to expect on your next canyoneering adventure.

Woods Canyon, south of the Village of Oak Creek, near Sedona is a good illustration. Williams rates it as difficult but it did not involve any technical aspects when I hiked its wilder portion. It does offer a variety of navigational challenges, though, along with at least one prehistoric ruin, probably associated with the Sinagua culture. Some years, under some conditions, there could be more or fewer ponds.

These are disturbance sites, where you must expect the unexpected. Hiking it one year, you are likely to encounter different conditions another year, depending on its recent flooding history.

Throughout the ‘60s, we camped in Oak Creek Canyon and on occasion, as we drove up HWY 179 nearing Sedona, there would be water flowing in Dry Beaver Creek.

For years, I longed to hike that canyon to see what I might discover there. It wasn’t until 2008 that I finally took the plunge and hiked from one end to the other (I 17 to HWY 179).

I have day hiked in from both ends and such “snapshots” are a good way to wet your whistle. However, there is so much more to see in this 15 mile canyon. Hiking through involves the additional logistical matter of a shuttle.

Williams says this about hiking Woods Canyon, “A deep pool of frigid water spans from wall to wall. I highly recommend a drysuit or at least a wetsuit for swimming this pool. It is long and very cold – colder than any other pool in this book.” (p. 125) Drysuit? Wetsuit? I thought that was overkill and just something else to carry on my three day through hike. I made the swim without incident but I hate cold water.

The other ponds were smaller. Some did not require swimming and that’s a key aspect of canyoneering, fluctuating water levels depending on the season.

According to Williams, the recommended season to hike Woods Canyon is mid-May through September.

I disagree. I tried hiking it during spring break and that was just not possible. The runoff that year sent a high volume of icy water down the canyon. We hiked along the rim that trip — great views! Our wet winter this year has created conditions where significant changes in water level can occur quickly.

Checking the USGS streamflow data, if available, would be wise. (https://waterdata.usgs.gov/az/nwis/rt)

Recent hikes on the Agua Fria and Wet Beaver Creek, for example, revealed that there have been flows over my head, even 8’ above normal, where debris from the last flood was snagged by trees that have stood their ground.

That’s a lot of water and that’s not when you want to be in one of these canyons. According to USGS streamflow data, Woods Canyon had nearly 1,000 CFS (cubic feet/second) on 6 January. Just a few days later, it was below 100 CFS.

Even at this lower level, rock hopping across the stream was tricky.

Narrow canyons do not offer convenient escape routes.

Our monsoon season in late summer is not the best time to be in a narrow canyon. Besides, Woods Canyon would be a dry oven in the summer. Mid-April to mid-May is my suggestion. The driest months of the year (May or June) are the safest, but it depends on the specific canyon.

I hiked Aravaipa Canyon in February since it’s in the Sonoran Desert and I didn’t want to hike in an oven, not even one with my feet in the water all the time.

I hiked West Fork in May and the weather was dry, perfect. I hiked Buckskin Gulch on Mother’s Day but there was heavy rain and snow the night before the hike — big concern.

Fortunately, there was no significant runoff. My hike was unaffected by the rain that trip, but you just never know.

Woods Canyon, like any wilderness destination in the Southwest offers some surprises, like waterfalls.

Wildlife could be encountered in greater numbers in such places since that’s where the water is, which is also one reason I prefer hiking in canyons.

I saw a bear in Grapevine Canyon and a mountain lion in West Clear Creek. The vegetation too will be distinguishable from nearby hills. Poison Ivy comes to mind first but riparian trees like willow, luxuriant vines, and dense shrubs should be expected in these environments.

So, take a hike on the wild and wet side in 2017. There are too many options to list them all. Just think it through and be prepared.

You’ll be glad you did. I’ll be glad to hear about your hiking adventure too. If you need resources on where these hikes are, come by Prescott Valley Public Library and we’ll assist you in your search. You’ll be glad you came by the library too. Library visits are nearly as much fun as canyon visits. They are a perfect compliment.